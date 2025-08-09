Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to several Odisha districts from Tuesday

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, rainfall activity is expected to intensify in Odisha from next week as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD on Friday said a low pressure area is likely to build up over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around August 13. The anticipated weather system may lead to an increase in rainfall activity from Tuesday onwards. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower may occur at many places between Tuesday and Thursday, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said.

Heavy rainfall may prevail in Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts on Tuesday and in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the met office said Gajapati and Ganjam districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal. Many places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

With no significant weather system, the state recorded 60 per cent deficit rains between July 29 and August 4. Only Kendrapara received excess rainfall during the period.