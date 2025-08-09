Illegal cow slaughter unit busted in Odisha, nine arrested

SAMBALPUR: In a major operation against illegal cow slaughter and cattle trafficking, Dhanupali police on Friday raided a house at Sunapali and arrested nine persons including women, after rescuing 12 cows from the area. Two police personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by the accused during the crackdown.

Briefing mediapersons, ASP Ajay Kumar Mishra said, the raid was conducted basing on the information that illegal cow slaughtering was being carried out at the house of one Abdul Gaffar at Sunapali. Acting on the input, a team led by SI D Bhue rushed to the spot along with independent witnesses.

On reaching the spot, police found two pickup trucks loaded with 12 cattle and a group of individuals engaged in the illegal activity in the backyard of Gaffar’s residence. Three cows had reportedly already been slaughtered. When confronted, the accused tried to flee and during their attempt, attacked the police team with sharp weapons, leaving two cops, Falguni Sabar and Sushanta Munda injured.