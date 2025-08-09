Illegal cow slaughter unit busted in Odisha, nine arrested

SAMBALPUR: In a major operation against illegal cow slaughter and cattle trafficking, Dhanupali police on Friday raided a house at Sunapali and arrested nine persons including women, after rescuing 12 cows from the area. Two police personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by the accused during the crackdown.
Briefing mediapersons, ASP Ajay Kumar Mishra said, the raid was conducted basing on the information that illegal cow slaughtering was being carried out at the house of one Abdul Gaffar at Sunapali. Acting on the input, a team led by SI D Bhue rushed to the spot along with independent witnesses.
On reaching the spot, police found two pickup trucks loaded with 12 cattle and a group of individuals engaged in the illegal activity in the backyard of Gaffar’s residence. Three cows had reportedly already been slaughtered. When confronted, the accused tried to flee and during their attempt, attacked the police team with sharp weapons, leaving two cops, Falguni Sabar and Sushanta Munda injured.
More police personnel were called in and seven persons were arrested on the spot. When locals came to know about the matter, they stormed into Gaffar’s house and vandalised the household items. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to have sourced the cows from one Saroj Kumar Behera (40) and his wife Durga Behera (30), from Attabira. The couple was reportedly involved in cow slaughter and beef sale. Eventually, they too were arrested. Police also seized a weighing machine, two axes, two knives, and a wooden chopping block were also seized from the site.
A case was registered under sections 303(2), 317(2), 325, 296, 132, 196, 109(1), 61(2), 3(5) of the BNS besides section 7 of the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
All of them were produced in SDJM court, Sambalpur and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to nab four absconding accused identified as Abdul Zabar, Md Babu, Sonu and Bargadia Chhotu.