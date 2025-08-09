Low demand in other states leaves Odisha with huge surplus of parboiled rice, storage woes for millers

BHUBANESWAR: In what could pose a major problem for Odisha government which is struggling with a huge surplus rice stock, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has informed that lifting of parboiled rice by Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been severely impacted due to low demand in the consuming states.

Clarifying the constraints faced by FCI in the monthly rice movement from Odisha as per the action plan, the ministry said three major consuming states of parboiled rice - Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand - have now become rice surplus and meeting their internal demand from their own procurement under the decentralised procurement system (DCP). Movement of rice from Odisha largely depends on the requirement of the three states.

As per the annual action plan prepared by FCI for Odisha, the total rice offtake for the kharif marketing season 2024-25 has been fixed at 50 lakh tonne as against the actual production of 62 lakh tonne. After taking the internal consumption and supply under public distribution system at 24 lakh tonne, the state is having a surplus of 26 lakh tonne for evacuation by FCI.

“The central agency has so far lifted 14.33 lakh tonne till the end of July leaving a stockpile of nearly 12 lakh tonne with the rice millers. The state government has lifted 16 lakh tonne for distribution under PDS and balance stock of eight lakh tonne is with the millers who are facing a gigantic problem of storage,” said general secretary of All Odisha Rice Millers Association Laxminarayan Deepak Ranjan Das.