Odisha: SME department withdraws letter on abolition of contractual posts, sparks confusion

BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcing plans for creation of over 44,000 new teacher posts at elementary level by abolishing the practice of contractual appointments, the School and Mass Education (SME) department has abruptly withdrawn the letter, sparking confusion and drawing sharp criticism from teachers groups.

Additional secretary in the SME department Durga Prasad Mohapatra, in a letter to the state project director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and directors of Elementary Education and Secondary Education on August 2 had conveyed the minutes of high-level meeting chaired by the secretary where the government had decided to employ regular teachers at elementary level.

The meeting had recommended that elementary teachers be engaged as regular cadre teachers from the date of recruitment instead of the present practice of six-year contractual employment to prevent disparity among the teaching staff and improve quality of education.