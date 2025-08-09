Odisha Speaker launches new website of assembly to boost public access to proceedings

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Surama Padhy on Friday launched the new official website of the Odisha Assembly.

Padhy said the initiative is an important step in the journey towards greater transparency and efficiency. The website, developed in collaboration between the department of Electronics and Information Technology and National Informatics Centre (NIC) will play an important role in making the Assembly proceedings more accessible for the public. It will provide accurate and detailed information to the citizens about the activities, decisions and initiatives of the Assembly, she said.

“Launch of the new website is a reflection of use of technology for good governance and greater citizen engagement. This platform will not only enhance the functioning of the Legislative Assembly but also promote greater participation and involvement of the people,” she added.

Padhy also informed that a two-day conference of the chairpersons of the committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across all states will be held in Bhubaneswar on August 29 and 30. The conference will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, chairpersons and members of the committees of both houses of Parliament and all states/UTs.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling, principal secretary in the Electronics and Information Technology department Vishal Dev, Assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout and senior officials were present.