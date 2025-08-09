Odisha yet to set up full-fledged tribal welfare cell in Raj Bhavan despite 15-year-old Centre proposal

BHUBANESWAR: More than 15 years after the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) proposed a full-fledged tribal welfare cell in the Governor’s secretariat of states having scheduled areas, Odisha with third-largest tribal population is yet to operationalise the unit.

Sources said despite repeated reminders from the Centre, including communications in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, the proposed institutional mechanism remains largely on paper. The tribal cell, envisaged as a key advisory body to assist the Governor in exercising constitutional powers, was meant to play a critical role in overseeing the administration of tribal areas, monitoring implementation of welfare measures and protecting tribal rights and culture.

According to documents accessed by TNIE, the MoTA had proposed the establishment of the cell along with its structure in December 2010. A formal communication was sent to the then chief secretary with a recommended staffing plan. A reminder was also sent for the constitution of the proposed cell on priority basis in 2011.

While states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh acted promptly and set up functional tribal cells in their respective Raj Bhavans, Odisha is yet to operationalise a full-fledged cell. The issue also figured in national-level deliberations, including the conference of Governors held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2014 and subsequent years. Yet, the matter remained unresolved.