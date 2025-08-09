Orissa HC pulls up government over cow slaughter

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of the alleged failure of the state government to implement the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, in its true spirit.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman, while hearing a PIL on Thursday, issued firm directions to the state to appoint a competent authority under the Act within three weeks.

The bench observed that despite a complete prohibition on cow slaughter under section 3 of the Act, illegal practices were continuing unchecked across Odisha. While bull or bullock slaughter may be allowed under certain circumstances, such cases require a written certificate issued by a competent authority, a post that, according to the Bench, has not been filled by the state government since the Act’s enactment.

The court held that the lack of appointment of a competent authority had effectively rendered the law unworkable, reducing the 1960 Act to a “dead letter”. “We direct the state government to appoint the competent authority within three weeks from the date of communication of this order and submit a report on the next date,” the court ordered.

The case will now be taken up on September 1.