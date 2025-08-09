Orissa HC seeks affidavits on revival of SCB’s bone marrow transplant unit, flags overcrowding, staffing gaps

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has directed the Health secretary and superintendent of SCB medical college and hospital (SCB MCH), Cuttack, to file separate affidavits relating to the proper functioning of the bone marrow transplant unit (BMT) at the haematology department by August 12.

The bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh on Thursday sought the affidavits on implementation of the suggestions given by the advocates’ committee, which recently visited the department and examined its condition.

On July 11, the HC after taking into account the TNIE news report titled ‘State’s only free BMT service at SCB on death bed’ had passed a specific order asking the secretary and medical superintendent to file affidavits on the functioning of the BMT as well as the department. The court had asked the advocates’ committee to visit the department and submit a report.

The order came after Health secretary Aswathy S informed the court that the government has received the consent of Dr Prabodh Kumar Das, who has retired from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, for supervising the bone marrow transplant at SCB MCH and the department has proposed to enter into institutional partnership with top institutions in the country for all transplant related operations.