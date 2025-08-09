Sans bridge, villagers carry dead body across river in Odisha

KORAPUT: Villagers of Bageipadar in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district had to risk their lives to reach the cremation ground by crossing a swelling Muran river.

In absence of a bridge, the villagers are forced to take the water route but the issue came to light after the death of Raja Garda, a resident of Bageipadar which comes under Gadiyaguda gram panchayat.

Relatives and villagers who came to pay their last respects were forced to cross the river carrying the body on bamboo stretchers and using sticks for support. “This is not a new issue. We and our forefathers have been facing the same,” said Trinath Garda, a village elder.

The problem also affects nearby villages like Telsa Gedri and Paragadri. While the danger is comparatively less during dry seasons, the monsoon turns the river into a deadly barrier.