Sans bridge, villagers carry dead body across river in Odisha

KORAPUT: Villagers of Bageipadar in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district had to risk their lives to reach the cremation ground by crossing a swelling Muran river.
In absence of a bridge, the villagers are forced to take the water route but the issue came to light after the death of Raja Garda, a resident of Bageipadar which comes under Gadiyaguda gram panchayat.
Relatives and villagers who came to pay their last respects were forced to cross the river carrying the body on bamboo stretchers and using sticks for support. “This is not a new issue. We and our forefathers have been facing the same,” said Trinath Garda, a village elder.
The problem also affects nearby villages like Telsa Gedri and Paragadri. While the danger is comparatively less during dry seasons, the monsoon turns the river into a deadly barrier.
Repeated proposals have been submitted to gram sabha and at panchayat meetings urging the administration to construct a bridge. Complaints have also been lodged with elected representatives, including zilla parishad members and MLAs. However, no concrete action has been taken so far.
“The government is spending crores on transport infrastructure, yet essential projects like this are ignored,” rued a villager.
Locals accuse both the administration and political leaders of negligence and lack of commitment to resolving their long-standing problem.
Dasmantpur BDO Milan Kumar Jhankar said the block does not have budgetary capacity to construct a permanent bridge. “We will consult with the RD department and send a proposal to the government,” he added.
Meanwhile, the affected villagers have appealed to the district administration to take immediate steps to construct a permanent bridge over the Muran River for easy access.