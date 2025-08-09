South Odisha Development Council will be formed soon, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the South Odisha Development Council (SODC) will be formed by the state government soon.

Releasing the third installment of Rs 5000 each to one crore beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme at a function at Jeypore in Koraput district, the chief minister said that a task force headed by school and mass education minister Nityanand Gond had been set up by the state government to suggest how to proceed in this regard.

Stating that the task force will submit its report soon, the chief minister said the SODC will be in line with the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). Majhi said that the government is committed to the development of the southern region of the state unlike the previous dispensation.

Responding to the demand of Congress MLA from Jeypore, Taraprasad Bahinipati, the chief minister announced that a Vande Bharat Express will run from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar. He further announced that the paper mill at Gaganapur in the district which closed down will be revived by the government. Besides, a new college will also be set up at Jeypore, he added.

The chief minister laid foundation stones for 436 projects worth over Rs 452 crore and inaugurated 126 other projects worth over Rs 309 crore during the occasion. These include important infrastructure development projects in the education, health, roads and tourism sectors. The chief minister said that with the implementation of these projects, the development of the district would be further accelerated.