Union minister directs to revoke relocation of BPNSI to Rourkela Steel Plant

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has asked the officials of his ministry to revoke the decision to relocate Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute (BPNSI) from Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur to Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) campus.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had requested him to roll back the decision during his recent tour to New Delhi. Various issues including development of steel industries in Odisha, expansion of RSP and generation of employment were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister had also requested to make BPNSI a centre of excellence (CoE). He assured to extend all support and cooperation on behalf of the state government for the construction of the institute’s permanent infrastructure at Kalinga Nagar and to provide temporary campus till construction of the permanent campus is completed.

Jajpur MP RN Behera and chairman of BPNSI were present along with other officials during the meeting. Earlier, Majhi had written a letter to Kumaraswamy seeking his intervention in the BPNSI matter.