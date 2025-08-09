Vedanta holds week-long drive on menstrual hygiene in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A week-long initiative promoting menstrual hygiene and adolescent health among rural communities was organised by Vedanta Aluminium recently.

As many as 18 schools across Jamkhani, Kuraloi, and Ghogharpalli were covered and over 1,100 students sensitised through the initiative aimed at fostering open dialogue and awareness around personal health and well-being.

Vedanta officials said the initiative included interactive learning sessions and distribution of gender-sensitisation materials such as heat bags and ‘Menstrupedia’ educational booklets. The sessions were designed to educate students on puberty, physical changes and the importance of early health awareness.

“Promoting community health and hygiene is essential for building a healthier and more equitable society. Through continued and inclusive efforts, we aim to empower women and adolescents with the knowledge and resources to manage their health with dignity and this initiative reflects our deep-rooted commitment to uplifting communities through education and awareness,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.