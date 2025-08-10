BJD demands inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij in eighth schedule

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Saturday demanded inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui and Saura languages in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing a media conference here on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, former ministers Mangala Kissan, Sudam Marndi and coordinator of party’s tribal cell Priyabrata Majhi said now that a double-engine government is ruling the state, steps should be initiated to include these communities in the eighth schedule.

The BJD leaders said that a large number of tribals across different states speak these languages and their inclusion in the eighth schedule will ensure protection of tribal rights. Their inclusion is essential for preserving the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. They also demanded steps for recognition of 135 communities as Scheduled Tribes.

The BJD leaders alleged that despite Odisha having a tribal chief minister, the recent developments have failed to meet the aspirations of the tribal people. While budget for tribal welfare department in 2024-25 has been slashed, the communities in Odisha are facing extreme neglect, they stated.