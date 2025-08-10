CIFA to lead aqua-livelihood project in five SAARC countries

BHUBANESWAR: Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, will lead the first aqua-livelihood project for upliftment of smallholder fish farmers and improve nutrition security in five SAARC countries.

The USD 3.97 million project being implemented in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka apart from India was launched in Colombo on Wednesday. The project will directly benefit over 1.2 lakh rural households, 30 per cent (pc) of which are led by women.

As part of the project, strategic components including use of technology, mapping aquaculture inputs, feed, seed and promoting inclusive practices, establishing pilot-scale feed mills and fish hatcheries to enhance local production along with capacity-building and knowledge-sharing will be key focus areas.

CIFA scientist Shiba Shankar Giri, the lead project coordinator, said India is for the first time heading a project related to aquaculture in the SAARC countries. At least 50,000 households will be benefited in the country in next three years, he said.

“With a strong emphasis on scientific innovation, inclusive development and policy synergy, the project is set to become a flagship regional initiative. This will drive equitable growth, resilient food systems and ensure nutrition security among the fisherfolk along with long-term prosperity across the region,” he said.