Government to provide four decimal land to landless people within next four years: Minister Pujari

CUTTACK: The state government is committed to provide at least four decimals of land to all landless people across the state within the next four years, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said here on Saturday.

Distributing land pattas to the landless beneficiaries at a function in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Pujari said all the government and government-aided schools will be provided the record of rights (RoR) of the land they are functioning from. Besides, people who have lost their lands to floods and river ingression will also be compensated with land, he announced.

“RoR is not just a piece of paper, it is a document that clarifies ownership, secures the future and paves the way for progress. Having own land also increases a person’s self-confidence and worth,” said Pujari.

Distributing RoRs to 150 beneficiaries of various schemes under Sikkim, Bebandobast, Vasundhara and Forest Land Rights Act, Pujari said as many as 8,789 RoRs have been prepared for Sikkim land, while 6,480 are ready for Bebandobast land. Similarly, while 225 RoRs have been prepared for distribution under Vasundhara Yojana, as many as 15 landless schools have been identified for providing RoRs in Cuttack district. Under Forest Rights Act, 20 beneficiaries from Tangi-Choudwar, Tigiria and Athagarh blocks have been included.

Pujari also inaugurated four newly-constructed revenue inspectorate (RI) offices at Kurang Pradhan under Barang tehsil, Bisinabar under Cuttack Sadar tehsil, and Kalapathar and Barput under Banki tehsil through virtual mode.

The function was organised to mark the release of third installment of Subhadra Yojana. A sum of Rs 293.55 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 5,87,104 beneficiaries of Cuttack district. Several beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana shared their experience of becoming self-reliant by using the financial assistance.

Among others, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, Niali MLA Chhabi Mallik and collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde also spoke.