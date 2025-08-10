Ignoring Sambalpuri culture a sign of disrespect by Odisha government, says Rohit Pujari

SAMBALPUR: Former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari on Saturday came down heavily on the state government, accusing it of showing blatant disrespect towards Sambalpuri culture by ignoring its representation during inauguration of the ongoing handloom exhibition in Bhubaneswar.

Expressing strong resentment over reports that the handloom exhibition, being organised at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, failed to mention Sambalpuri sarees and the traditional Bandha art in the Odisha handloom map, Pujari said the omission had deeply hurt the sentiments of people of Western Odisha, who take pride in their language, art and culture.

“The Sambalpuri saree, with its unique handloom craft, has placed us on the world map. It is not just our art and culture but our identity, pride, and traditional heritage passed down through generations,” he said.

He further added that referring to the Saptapar saree as Pasapalli was an insult to both its creator, late Radheshyam Meher, and to the Sambalpuri culture.

“The omission of Sambalpuri art from an official exhibition reflects the clear bias and intolerant attitude of the state government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi towards the people of Sambalpur,” the district BJD president said.

Lashing out at the state government, he questioned what message was it trying to convey by sidelining Sambalpuri literature, culture and art. “How can a craft recognised by UNESCO be erased from the map? Is this ignorance, negligence, or a deliberate insult?” he asked.

Pujari also criticised the government for its failure to grant official recognition to Sambalpuri language and its inclusion in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.