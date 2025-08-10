Legal document hurdle for Jagatsinghpur farmers ahead of kharif procurement

JAGATSINGHPUR: The state government’s farmer registration drive for paddy procurement season has hit roadblocks in Jagatsinghpur district, amid reports of alleged harassment over legal documents.

The government has made it mandatory for all registered farmers to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar card and complete the e-KYC process. The registration, which began on July 19, will continue until August 20. Farmers have been asked to complete the process through their respective PACS.

However, secretaries of several PACS in the district have reportedly asked farmers to submit hereditary (genealogical) lists, naming all legal heirs mentioned in land records and documents that farmers are being asked to obtain from local RIs. This has led to long queues at RI offices and allegations of bribes being demanded for issuing the certificates.

In cases where the landowner has passed away, PACS officials have refused to accept applications from legal heirs if their names are not reflected in official land documents, even when written consent from all co-heirs is provided, as allowed by rules. Farmers say the insistence on hereditary lists is unnecessary and has led to delays and stress, prompting many to opt out of the process entirely.

During the 2024-25 procurement season, 47,736 farmers had registered in Jagatsinghpur district and 45,642 sold their produce. For the ongoing 2025-26 season, over 13,000 farmers have registered so far in the district, raising concerns as the deadline approaches.

Activists from the Nab Nirman Krushak Sangathan alleged that thousands of farmers are being harassed and excluded from the procurement system. They warned of intensified protests if immediate corrective steps are not taken.

Assistant registrar of Cooperative Societies Pravat Satpathy said, “Awareness drives and training programmes are underway. Strict action will be taken against any PACS secretary found guilty of misconduct.”