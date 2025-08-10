Odisha police launch 'Operation Garuda' to curb organised crime

BHUBANESWAR: Under fire over the alarming rise in crime graph, the Odisha police have launched ‘Operation Garuda’ to strike against criminals and curb organised crime of all forms in the state.

Briefing mediapersons here on Saturday, ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar said the special drive will be conducted till August 14. Under the operation, the police have already arrested 129 wanted criminals and seized 51 firearms, 95 rounds of live ammunition along with ` 1.45 lakh cash.

Kumar said Operation Garuda is a special enforcement drive launched on the direction of DGP YB Khurania to check various crimes like smuggling of arms as well as sale of illicit liquor and narcotic drugs in the state. So far, police have registered 890 cases under Odisha Excise Act and seized 17,000 litre illicit liquor. Sambalpur police seized 1,300 bottles of banned cough syrup during the period. Eleven cases have been registered under NDPS Act along with seizure of 888 kg ganja and 68.57 gm brown sugar.

Intensifying checking against drunk driving, police have registered 115 cases and seized as many vehicles from the violators. During the drive, 11 cases of gambling were detected and `2.79 lakh cash seized.

Police also executed 3,189 non-bailable warrants (NBWs). “Operation Garuda has been launched to enhance police visibility and instill a sense of safety and security among the citizens. All police districts have been directed to conduct the drive vigorously for one more week,” said Kumar.