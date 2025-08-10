Sambalpur University develops herbal cure for filariasis

SAMBALPUR: A research team at Sambalpur University has developed composition for a new polyherbal medicine derived from Gandhamardhan hill herbs that claims to offer a complete cure for filariasis.

After securing a published patent for their formulation, the department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics is now preparing to apply for a product patent, informed department head Prof Dr Pradeep Kumar Naik on Thursday. The innovation comes from the university’s Centre of Excellence in Natural Products and Therapeutics. In April, their findings were published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

The polyherbal capsule, made from the roots and tubers of six medicinal plants, native to the Gandhamardhan hills, has proven highly effective in eliminating both microfilaria and adult worms. Following successful animal testing, the formulation also passed human clinical trials, confirming its efficacy and safety. Led by Prof Naik, the research began in 2020 with contributions from students Swaraj Kumar Babu, Dibyaranjan Sahu and Prajnaparamita Mohanty.

The team found that conventional drugs like Ivermectin, Albendazole and DEC often fall short by failing to eliminate adult worms, leading to frequent relapses.