SUMUM hosts event on 360 degree care for elderly in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Advances in fracture management, joint replacement techniques and mobility restoration methods offer significant improvements for those facing joint issues, reducing the need for long hospitalisation, said experts at an event here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event organised at SUM Ultimate Medicare under the theme ‘Old is Gold-360 degree care for the elderly: Ensuring mobility, dignity and longevity’, senior orthopaedic consultant Dr Budheswar Majhi said advancements like minimally invasive procedures, robotic assistance and 3D-printed customised implants have been contributing to faster recovery, reduced pain and improved long-term results.

Associate consultant Dr Surya Kanta Sahoo presented the latest scientific updates and stressed the importance of prioritising bone health in individuals above 60 years of age as part of holistic geriatric care.

SUM Ultimate CEO Swetapadma Dash said healthy bones and joints are the foundation of an active, independent life. Regular consultation after a certain age will empower patients, especially the senior citizens to live life to the fullest, she said.

Chief of medical services Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra said orthopaedics plays a greater role in preserving dignity and quality of life.