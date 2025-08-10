SUMUM hosts event on 360 degree care for elderly in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Advances in fracture management, joint replacement techniques and mobility restoration methods offer significant improvements for those facing joint issues, reducing the need for long hospitalisation, said experts at an event here on Saturday.
Speaking at the event organised at SUM Ultimate Medicare under the theme ‘Old is Gold-360 degree care for the elderly: Ensuring mobility, dignity and longevity’, senior orthopaedic consultant Dr Budheswar Majhi said advancements like minimally invasive procedures, robotic assistance and 3D-printed customised implants have been contributing to faster recovery, reduced pain and improved long-term results.
Associate consultant Dr Surya Kanta Sahoo presented the latest scientific updates and stressed the importance of prioritising bone health in individuals above 60 years of age as part of holistic geriatric care.
SUM Ultimate CEO Swetapadma Dash said healthy bones and joints are the foundation of an active, independent life. Regular consultation after a certain age will empower patients, especially the senior citizens to live life to the fullest, she said.
Chief of medical services Dr Biraj Mohan Mishra said orthopaedics plays a greater role in preserving dignity and quality of life.
The chief minister laid foundation stones for 436 projects worth over Rs 452 crore and inaugurated 126 other projects worth over Rs 309 crore during the occasion. These include important infrastructure development projects in the education, health, roads and tourism sectors. The chief minister said that with the implementation of these projects, the development of the district would be further accelerated.
The CM provided the Subhadra assistance to 1,783 beneficiaries from the Kotia gram panchayat, which is caught in a border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. “This shows our government’s focus on ensuring every sister of our state gets the benefit of the scheme,” Majhi said.
Stating that women empowerment is not just a slogan for the BJP government, the chief minister said it is working wholeheartedly to ensure women’s all-round welfare and development.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said through Subhadra, the government is not only empowering women through financial independence but also bridging the gap in education, skills, and employment opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said through the Subhadra scheme, the government aims to improve the lives of women in multiple ways.