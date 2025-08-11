Cops arrest Kendrapara girl’s boyfriend, find 50 videos in his mobile phone

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR: Kendrapara police on Sunday arrested the alleged boyfriend of the 20-year-old college student whose charred body was recovered from her house in a village under Pattamundai Rural police limits five days back.

Twenty-five-year-old Pramod Behera, of Terohi village, was charged with abetment of suicide, as he had threatened to blackmail the girl by sharing her intimate photographs and videos with many persons, including her father.

Initially, police had registered a case of unnatural death in this regard. On Saturday, the father of the victim lodged an FIR at the Pattamundai Rural police station, alleging his daughter set herself ablaze as the accused threatened to blackmail her.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation. During the probe, police recovered more than 50 objectionable videos of the girl from Pramod’s mobile phone. The accused had reportedly made those videos viral and sent them to the girl’s father and four to five other villagers on July 17.

“The accused had called the girl over the phone at about 7.30 am on Wednesday, minutes before the incident,” Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria told TNIE. Examination of Pramod’s call records indicated that he had been in contact with the girl for over the last year. He has been booked under sections 296 (obscene acts), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 108 (abetment of suicide) under BNS and sections 66(E), 67, 67(A) of Information and Technology Act, said Kataria.

The victim was a Plus III final-year student with political science as her major. She had also appeared in the semester examination on Tuesday, a day before she ended her life.