Elephant scare grips Odisha's Hindol: A shared burden and heavy cost for both sides

HINDOL: As Baghadharia village in Hindol mourns the death of three of its residents in the recent elephant encounter, 70-year-old Amira Majhi stands in silence, his weathered face shadowed by worry.

Once a proud farmer, Majhi now stares at his acres of land lying fallow for years owing to relentless crop depredation by the wild animals, particularly elephants and boar. His livelihood now depends on the meagre earnings of his two sons, who left the village six years back to work as daily wagers in Gujarat and Bengaluru.

“Farming here has become extremely difficult. More so because of the frequent movement of elephants close to villages in search of food,” the old man said with a heavy voice and frustration.

While the five acre agriculture land of their family is now lying abandoned for over a decade owing to frequent raids by the elephants and other wild animals, Majhi is unsure if he would be able to save the vegetable crop he is growing in another half acre close to Baghadharia.

Shadow of rampage

In the face of rising conflict, Majhi’s only wish now is for these ‘gentle giants’ to move far from his home. Like Majhi, farmers across villages in Hindol region of Dhenkanal have grown increasingly fearful and hostile towards the pachyderms and other wild animals. The grief of losing loved ones, combined with loss of livelihood, has made them more rigid, making co-existence difficult.

“We spend months tending to our fields, only to see them destroyed overnight,” said 40-year-old Bibhuti Bhusan Dehury, a farmer of Nuabaga village as he shared the plight of his tilled agriculture land damaged by a herd of elephants, just 20 days back.

Dehury said he has applied for compassionate grant under Odisha government’s Anukampa scheme and waiting for the aid to be disbursed for the last 15 days. “It’s impossible to survive like this,” he rued.

“Crop loss is pushing farmers to the brink across Hindol. In many cases it is forcing families to abandon agriculture altogether,” said 25-year-old Chittaranjan Majhi from the area.