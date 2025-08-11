Favourable rain condition ignites hope for a bumper harvest in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district is likely to witness a bumper harvest this year owing to the favourable climatic conditions for cultivation of both paddy and non-paddy crops.

While June and July received abundant rainfall making it suitable for sowing and transplantation of paddy, the gradual decrease in rainfall activity at present, has made it suitable for cultivation of non-paddy crops which has already achieved around 60 per cent coverage and expected to further pick up pace.

Sources said, around 3,02,690 hectare of agricultural land was brought under cultivation for the current kharif crop season. Of the total, paddy cultivation has been earmarked on over 1.98 ha including around 1.60 ha for high-yielding, 23,200 ha for hybrid and 14,620 ha for local varieties respectively, with a total production target of over 7.13 lakh metric tonne.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Sundargarh LB Mallick said, as of now paddy cultivation coverage has reached 90 per cent. “Though Nuagaon is running behind the remaining 16 blocks, we expect to achieve entire coverage by next week,” he added.

Mallick informed that transplantation and intercultural operations are nearing completion in a majority of areas while in others, transplantation and tillering activities are underway. “Due to early sowing and good rainfall in majority of the areas, paddy plants have reached boot leaf to flowering stage,” he added.