Jumbo herd enters Karanjia villages in Mayurbhanj, locals on the edge

BARIPADA: At least 20 villages under Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district are spending sleepless nights following the entry of a herd of 29 elephants from neighbouring Jharkhand into their localities on Saturday.

Meanwhile, communication too, was hit on the Karanjia-Chadei road on Sunday owing to the movement of the herd on the stretch. Locals complained the herd demonstrated aggressive behaviour and had already damaged the fence of a house besides destroying a large quantity of paddy.

Expressing concern over the frequent entry of elephants into their villages, they urged the Forest department to drive the herd out lest it causes more damage to human settlements and crops.

Karanjia divisional forest officer (DFO) Baidyanath Majhi said the herd is presently roaming in Badadeuli reserve forest. “The elephants have already damaged a few patches of agricultural fields near Badadeuli area. We are keeping a track of the herd’s movement and have sensitised villagers not to throw stones, tease the jumbos or come in close contact with the herd,” he added.