Odisha ready to lead in tech frontiers: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that Odisha is now at the centre of India’s growth journey, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the state is poised for its next leap, powered by entrepreneurship, innovation and manufacturing as its engines of growth.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of TiECon Bhubaneswar 2025 - A summit on Entrepreneurship and AI here, the chief minister said Odisha is now positioning itself as a preferred destination for global capability centres.

“To every investor, mentor and entrepreneur present here, we invite you to invest, innovate and grow with us. We are actively positioning Odisha as a preferred destination for global capability centres. Whether it is chip design, AI research, block-chain or financial inclusion, Odisha is ready to lead,” he said.

Majhi also said Odisha has become one of the first states in India to launch a dedicated AI policy. “We have also revamped our semiconductor policy and will soon unveil new strategies for investments in IT, global capability centres and FinTech,” he added.

Majhi further said that with progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and a partnership mindset, the state is building an ecosystem where global expertise meets local talent to shape the future of a Viksit Odisha. “Odisha is no longer on the sidelines of India’s growth story. We are at its epicentre and emerging as an innovation hub,” he asserted.

He said the state government is now equipping its youth with future-ready capabilities in AI, cyber security and emerging technologies, and efforts are on to take this growth beyond Bhubaneswar to cities like Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur, which are being developed as the next wave of digital hubs. “Our vision is not just about GDP growth, it’s about creating jobs, empowering youth and advancing social justice,” Majhi said.

Assuring all support to investors and entrepreneurs, the CM said, “Once you are here with us, you will definitely feel Odisha is your second home. Together, we can make Odisha the entrepreneurial capital of eastern India and truly realise the vision of Purvodaya.”

The two-day event was organised by the Electronics & Information Technology and Industries departments, OCAC, IPICOL and Startup Odisha in collaboration with TiE Global. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Mukesh Mahaling, Jajpur MP Rabindra Behera, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, additional chief secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma, principal secretary, E&IT Vishal Dev, industry leaders and key functionaries from the E&IT ecosystem attended the event.