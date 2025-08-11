Odisha: Three youths drown in sea near Chandrabhaga, one rescued

PURI: Three youths drowned in the sea off Chandrabhaga beach near the Eco-Retreat site, in two separate incidents on Sunday. Both the incidents were related to picnic parties in the area.

According to reports, a group of friends holding a picnic feast near the beach went to the sea to take bath at around 3 pm. Three of them were reportedly swept in by the strong waves. While two drowned, one was rescued in time by the friends and dragged to safety.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the two bodies. The deceased have been identified as Arupananda Jena (24) and Rahul Senapati (23) from the nearby Jamtala village under the Konark police station limits. The rescued Shiv Kumar belongs to Uttar Pradesh. The bodies have been sent to the Charichhaka hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, one Pintu Pattnaik (20) of Pahala village in Cuttack district was washed away while bathing with his friends in the sea at the Eco-Retreat beach. Pintu, who worked at a car service centre in Bhubaneswar, was also partying with his group at the beach.