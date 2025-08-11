Odisha's Sambalpur District court holds meet on safety, empowerment of girls

SAMBALPUR: A district-level consultation on juvenile justice themed, ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’, was held at the district court, Sambalpur, here on Saturday.
Held under the aegis of the Hon’ble district judge, the programme brought together key representatives from the judiciary, administration, law enforcement, academia and civil society to deliberate on measures for the protection and empowerment of girl children.
Addressing the event, district and sessions judge Pragnya Panigrahi stressed the constitutional and moral duty to protect the rights and dignity of girl children.
She further called for early action from families, teachers and communities, and highlighted the judiciary’s role in delivering swift justice through fast-track courts and strict use of the POCSO Act.
Panigrahi urged police to act quickly and sensitively, and asked educators to watch for and report early signs of abuse. “The protection of the girl child is a collective duty. We must empower her with education, security, and equal opportunities,” she asserted.
District magistrate-cum-collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar emphasised the need for coordinated action among all stakeholders to ensure effective execution and for safeguarding their rights.