Odisha's Sambalpur District court holds meet on safety, empowerment of girls

SAMBALPUR: A district-level consultation on juvenile justice themed, ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’, was held at the district court, Sambalpur, here on Saturday.

Held under the aegis of the Hon’ble district judge, the programme brought together key representatives from the judiciary, administration, law enforcement, academia and civil society to deliberate on measures for the protection and empowerment of girl children.

Addressing the event, district and sessions judge Pragnya Panigrahi stressed the constitutional and moral duty to protect the rights and dignity of girl children.