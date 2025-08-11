Seven-year-old found dead on roof of anganwadi centre in Odisha's Joda

BARBIL: The body of a seven-year-old boy was found on the rooftop of an anganwadi centre in Bileipada under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The child was identified was Arun Bobonga of Bileipada area. According to sources, locals spotted the body lying near a high-voltage electric wire running over the centre in unsafe condition on the day.

Joda police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was sent to Champua sub-divisional hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the family.

Joda SDPO Debendranath Pingua said contact with electricity is suspected to be the cause of death but the exact reason can be confirmed after receiving postmortem report. An unnatural death case was registered and probe is on.