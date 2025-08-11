Work on Jeypore economic corridor to start soon: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/ JEYPORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that construction of the six-lane Bhubaneswar-Berhampur-Jeypore economic corridor will be started soon.

On the second day of his visit to Koraput district, Majhi also inaugurated the 650-bed hospital at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College built at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

Addressing a function on the occasion, the chief minister said the economic corridor will play a vital role in all-round development of Koraput district by boosting connectivity to different parts of the state. The expansion of the hospital of the medical college will be a boon for the people of the district and neighbouring region as they will no longer have to travel to other cities for availing quality treatment and health services. The new hospital will benefit the people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and also the neighbouring areas of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said.

Announcing that all vacancies in medical and allied posts at the SLN MCH will be filled up soon, Majhi said a cancer hospital is also being built on an area of two acre adjacent to the hospital at a cost Rs 41.15 crore.

Emphasising focus of his government to provide best of healthcare in every district, the CM said there are 12 government medical colleges in the state at present and four more are coming up in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Nabarangpur districts.

He also said the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has greatly benefitted the people of the state with more than 3.46 crore covered under the scheme along with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY). The government has already released Rs 900 crore in lieu of cashless treatment provided to the people in best of hospitals, he said.

Under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, 8,644 senior citizens aged above 70 have received free treatment worth Rs 35.60 crore. In Koraput district alone, over three lakh AB-PMJAY and GJAY cards have been distributed, with 9,006 people enrolled under the senior citizens’ scheme, he added.

The chief minister said four private hospitals in Koraput district are empanelled under the ABPMJAY-GJAY, enabling local access to cashless treatment.

Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling was present among others.