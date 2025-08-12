15-year-old girl gang-raped in Odisha's Kendrapara by uncle, four others; five detained

KENDRAPARA: A 15-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was gang-raped by five miscreants, including her own uncle, on Saturday night. Police detained all five accused on Tuesday after the incident was reported.

According to the police, the victim, a native of a village under Rajnagar police station, lodged an FIR against all five accused, including her 30-year-old uncle. She said that on Saturday evening, which was Raksha Bandhan day, she had gone with her uncle on a motorbike to the nearby market at Ouapada for some purchases.

However, on the way, the accused uncle took her by force to a secluded field and, after physically overpowering her, raped her. The victim further stated that four miscreants, who were consuming alcohol near the spot, rushed to the scene after hearing her screams. Instead of helping her, “all the four drunk persons gang-raped her several times, taking turns after attacking her uncle”.