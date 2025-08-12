Electric pole collapses on 12-year-old boy, kills him on spot in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed after an electricity pole collapsed on him near Budharaja Upper Primary School here on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Deepu Yadav, son of Dev Kumar Yadav, was a Class 6 student of the school.

According to eyewitnesses, the mishap occurred around 4 pm when workers were dismantling electricity poles as part of a railway line expansion project near the school boundary. One of the poles, reportedly destabilised by ongoing construction activities, suddenly gave way and toppled inside the school premises.

At that time, Deepu had stepped out to relieve himself and was standing near the boundary wall when the pole fell directly on him. He sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital by school authorities, where doctors declared him dead.