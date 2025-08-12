IPHA urges Odisha government to enforce IMA Act in nursing homes, hospitals

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha branch of the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) has urged the government to strictly enforce the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 1992, in nursing homes and hospitals across the state.
In a letter to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, the association expressed concern over the promotion, supply and use of artificial baby food despite prohibition by the law.
It further pointed out that aggressive marking and indirect promotion of infant milk substitutes not only undermined the breastfeeding efforts but also put the health of newborns at risk. The letter highlighted that ‘rampant violations’ in nursing homes, coupled by weak enforcement and lack of routine inspection had emboldened companies and institutions to ignore the law.
IPHA-Odisha secretary general and a doctor at VIMSAR, Burla Sanjeeb Mishra said breastfeeding was a national investment in health, economy and human development.
“Extensive research on health risks of artificial feeding has shown that artificial baby food increases the risk of infection, allergies, malnutrition and even long-term diseases like diabetes and obesity in children,” he said further requesting for enforcement of the IMS Act in letter and spirit.
The association called for routine inspection, strict penal action against violators and awareness drives to safeguard the rights and health of every newborn in the state.