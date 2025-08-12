IPHA urges Odisha government to enforce IMA Act in nursing homes, hospitals

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha branch of the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) has urged the government to strictly enforce the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 1992, in nursing homes and hospitals across the state.

In a letter to Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, the association expressed concern over the promotion, supply and use of artificial baby food despite prohibition by the law.

It further pointed out that aggressive marking and indirect promotion of infant milk substitutes not only undermined the breastfeeding efforts but also put the health of newborns at risk. The letter highlighted that ‘rampant violations’ in nursing homes, coupled by weak enforcement and lack of routine inspection had emboldened companies and institutions to ignore the law.