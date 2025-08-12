Man falls from Utkal University hostel terrace, dies in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A 32-year-old man died allegedly after accidentally falling from the terrace of a hostel at Utkal University in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased, identified as Biswaranjan Jadhav of Cuttack’s Narasinghpur area, worked as a driver in the city. Police said Jadhav had gone to the university on Sunday evening to meet his friends who stay in the Fakirmohan Chhatrabasa hostel, and they reportedly consumed alcohol together just a few hours before the incident. A drunk Jadhav then went to the hostel terrace after which he possibly slipped and first fell on a window slab and then on the ground, police said.

A security guard who was present at the spot, immediately alerted the college authorities and the matter was informed to police. The deceased often visited the campus to meet his friends, police said.

“Preliminary probe suggests that it was an incident of accidental fall which occurred at about 3.45 am. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said Saheed Nagar IIC Suchitra Birya Das.