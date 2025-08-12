Odisha moves back into malaria territory again

Health workers deployed in these districts said the insecticide effect in LLINs lasts up to three years or 20 washes, and the nets distributed before 2019 were to be replaced by 2022. “Though more than three years have passed, new nets are yet to be provided in many villages. The old nets are either damaged or lost their insecticide effect which has fuelled the cases,” they added.

Health officials also admitted that 1.56 crore LLINs which were supposed to be provided by the Ministry of Health by 2022 have not arrived yet despite repeated reminders by the state health minister and secretary. “The net dispatch was initially delayed due to late finalisation of tenders by the ministry. Although last year they had assured to supply the required quantity of nets as per the indent, the consignment did not reach us. This year again, we have been assured to get 1.56 crore of LLINs, but it will take at least three to four months time,” said an official.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the state government had procured 56 lakh nets last year due to delay in central supply. “The nets were distributed in 10 districts in November and December. The malaria cases have come down in some of the districts where the net use has been maximum. We have asked the field officials to make door-to-door visits and convince the people to use the nets. Three lakh more nets will be procured and distributed in hostels soon,” he said.