Odisha plans to use plastic in making roads

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the ongoing global tussle over plastic phase-out, the state government has expressed intent to use plastic waste in construction of urban roads, and sought technical expertise from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to pilot the project in select cities.
Sources said the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has also proposed the NHAI authorities to use state’s plastic waste in highway projects here. A meeting was convened by H&UD secretary Usha Padhee with officials of NHAI and other stakeholders including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in this connection.
The meeting emphasised the need to adopt sustainable and environment-friendly practices in urban infrastructure development. As it is, plastic menace has emerged as a major concern for the state. The plastic waste is a major contributor to the lakhs of tonnes of legacy waste lying deposited in dump yards of different civic bodies, officials said.
As per the 2022 Environmental Synthesis Report of Odisha, the total plastic waste generated in the state is about 111.55 tonne a day of which Khurda generates the highest 37.43 tonne. Use of these waste in road construction and cement-making will provide a major a solution to this nagging problem, department officials said.
To implement the project at ULB-level, the state government sought technical support from the NHAI that has been using the technology in its projects. Shredded waste plastic of less than 4 mm size is mixed with bitumen at high temperature of about 170 to 180 degrees Celsius for laying bituminous roads. The technology offers significant advantages including key environmental benefits like reducing the burden on landfills and curbing plastic waste, an official said.
He added that apart from being eco-friendly and cost-effective, use of plastic in road construction also results in enhanced strength and improved water resistance of the roads, which in turn helps reduce the formation of potholes. The officer, however, admitted that large-scale collection and segregation of suitable plastic waste is a challenge. “The meeting also deliberated on working out plans to address these issues,”he said.