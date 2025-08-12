Odisha plans to use plastic in making roads

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the ongoing global tussle over plastic phase-out, the state government has expressed intent to use plastic waste in construction of urban roads, and sought technical expertise from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to pilot the project in select cities.

Sources said the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has also proposed the NHAI authorities to use state’s plastic waste in highway projects here. A meeting was convened by H&UD secretary Usha Padhee with officials of NHAI and other stakeholders including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in this connection.

The meeting emphasised the need to adopt sustainable and environment-friendly practices in urban infrastructure development. As it is, plastic menace has emerged as a major concern for the state. The plastic waste is a major contributor to the lakhs of tonnes of legacy waste lying deposited in dump yards of different civic bodies, officials said.