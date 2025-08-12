Odisha Revenue Clerks’ Association stages protest over hike in pay

BARIPADA: The Odisha Revenue Clerks’ Association in Mayurbhanj district has launched an indefinite strike from Monday over its 10-point charter of demands in front of the collector’s office in Baripada.

Their demands include raising the basic pay of district-level revenue clerks to Level-9 under ORSP-2017 rules, creating new posts and restructuring the system based on data submitted by district collectors, granting 100 per cent promotion opportunities within the Odisha Revenue Service cadre, providing skill enhancement training to new revenue assistants, and replacing the New Pension Scheme with the Old Pension Scheme.

The association accused the state government of delaying the fulfillment of their long-pending demands and showing a ‘step-motherly attitude’ towards district-level revenue clerks. It said that it had earlier sent multiple representations to the government, held discussions at various levels, and met officials through different channels. When no concrete action was taken, clerks had resorted to wearing black badges while on duty as a symbolic protest.

With no response from the government, the association began a complete work stoppage from Monday. They have warned the strike will continue, with peaceful protests, until all demands are met. They submitted a memorandum to Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say, who assured that he would look into the matter.