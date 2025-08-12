Odisha youth stabs woman in robbery bid

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a woman and attempting to rob her near Patapur railway station on the Cuttack-Paradip line under Kujang police limits.

Police said the accused, Rajesh Behera of Seragada in Ganjam district, along with two accomplices, attacked the woman, Prabhati Rout (28) of Tantia under Kujang police limits, with a knife on Monday afternoon while she was returning from the bank. They allegedly slit her throat and tried to steal Rs 5,000 in cash withdrawn under the Subhadra Yojana, along with her ornaments and mobile phone.

The woman screamed for help before collapsing. Locals rushed to the spot, chased Behera, and caught him, while his two associates escaped. He was handed over to police.

Prabhati was rushed to Kujang CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition. Her father-in-law, Subal Khatua, lodged an FIR, following which Rajesh was arrested.

Kujang IIC Bansidhar Pradhan said further investigation is on and efforts are underway to trace the other accused.