Orissa HC seeks statewide PTR data, stays teacher’s transfer

CUTTACK: In a significant development, the Orissa High Court has issued notice to the director of Elementary Education, directing him to submit detailed data on the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) across all government schools in the state.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by a government school teacher challenging his transfer before completion of the minimum retention period of three years.

Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad observed that the issue of premature transfers of teachers, in violation of existing transfer guidelines, was becoming a recurring subject of petitions filed in the court. The judge noted that in many cases, such transfers were being carried out without proper consideration of PTR, which has a direct bearing on the quality of education.