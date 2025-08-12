Over 20 lakh people got MSME jobs in 11 districts: Minister Shobha Karandlaje

BHUBANESWAR: Commercial banks in the state have made a credit disbursal of Rs 44,950.44 crore to around 3.66 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises during 2024-25 financial year.

Replying to a question of BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Union minister of state for MSME Shobha Karandlaje informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that margin money subsidy amounting to Rs 53.42 crore has been provided to 1,867 micro enterprises under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and 94,128 number of guarantees amounting to rs 9,683 crore issued under credit guarantee scheme of the ministry in the last fiscal.

On the employment trend in MSMEs located in backward districts, the Union minister said as per Odisha MSME Development Policy 2022, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj are industrially-backward. Altogether, 4,23,760 MSME units are located in these districts and cumulative employment has been generated for over 20 lakh people in these units in the last five years from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2025.