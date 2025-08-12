Pharmacist association urges CM Majhi for early recruitment of heath workers

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Registered Pharmacist Association (ORPA) has appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to direct the Health and Family Welfare department to expedite the recruitment of pharmacy officers and multipurpose male health workers.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the association claimed that though the state government had notified 1,657 posts, including 1,451 pharmacy officers and 206 multipurpose male health workers in 2023, their recruitment hangs in balance.

The association members said the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had received applications for the notified posts in December, 2023 and the computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on August 3, 2024. Although the results were published on June 16 this year along with the list of selected candidates along with the district of their choice, they are yet to get the appointment letter.

ORPA general secretary Sabyasachi Panda said even though two months have passed since the results of the final examination were announced, the government has not issued appointment letters to the selected candidates. “The candidates have already lost two years in the recruitment process. The government should immediately issue appointment letters without any further delay,” he said.

The association has also requested Health minister Mukesh Mahaling to take steps in this regard.