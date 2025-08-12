Retired IFS officer gets two years RI in DA case in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A Special Vigilance Court on Monday awarded two years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to retired IFS officer Amresh Kumar Jaiswal for possessing disproportionate assets (DA). The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The DA case against Jaiswal dates back to 2002 when he was posted as divisional forest officer (DFO) in Sambalpur. He was found in possession of DA amounting to Rs 28 lakh. In 2008, the anti-corruption agency had filed the charge sheet against him under sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act. He had retired as conservator of forests in the office of principal chief conservator of forests, Bhubaneswar, in 2021.

After Jaiswal’s conviction, the state Vigilance said it will now move the competent authority to stop his pension. Former Vigilance DSP of Sambalpur division Swarup Kumar Parida had investigated the corruption case against Jaiswal. The prosecution was led by advocates Rakesh Sahu and Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra.