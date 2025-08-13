Asian Development Bank to help Odisha secure Urban Challenge Fund

BHUBANESWAR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will assist the Odisha government in accessing the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), created to encourage states to pursue sustainable urbanisation and redevelopment of existing cities.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for the UCF was announced to support initiatives such as developing cities as growth hubs, creative city redevelopment, and improving water and sanitation facilities to foster sustainable and inclusive urban development across states.

According to sources in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department, an ADB team led by country director Mio Oka recently met principal secretary of the H&UD department Usha Padhee and expressed willingness to assist in securing UCF funds, as well as provide technical assistance and knowledge support for Odisha’s evolving urban needs.

In the meeting, the strengthening technical collaboration between ADB and the H&UD department in key areas of urban transformation to promote sustainable city growth and enhance liveability in Odisha’s urban centres, was also discussed.

Both sides stressed the importance of integrated planning, innovative financing, and capacity building to address future urban challenges and improve the quality of life in the state’s cities, officials said.