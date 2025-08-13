Boy ends life over online games ban in Odisha

BALASORE: A 13-year-old boy died by suicide on Tuesday morning after his father reportedly stopped him from playing online games. The deceased was identified as Jaykrushna Jena of Guhalipada village under Singla police limits.

Sources said Jena was reportedly spending most of his time playing online games after returning from school. On Tuesday morning, he took his father’s mobile phone to play a game.

However, his father reportedly objected to it and took the phone away. Later, when his parents were busy with household work, he went to the bathroom and died by suicide. When the boy was not seen at home by 9.30 am, his parents searched for him.

On checking the bathroom, they found the door locked from inside. After breaking it open, they discovered him hanging. On being informed, Singla police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

