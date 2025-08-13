CII hosts dialogue with MPs for Odisha’s development

BHUBANESWAR: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Odisha, hosted dialogues with 14 MPs from the state in New Delhi recently on advancing the state’s socioeconomic growth through stronger industry and government collaboration.

The discussions highlighted several key priorities including boosting tourism by leveraging heritage and natural assets, promoting agro-based industries to enhance value addition and rural incomes, development of robust logistics infra in key industrial areas, curbing bauxite imports and iron ore exports to promote greater value addition within Odisha, supporting MSMEs through finance and technology access, mapping district-wise industrial potential to identify investment opportunities and drive balanced regional growth, boosting overall ease of doing business and ensuring inclusive socioeconomic growth.

“Odisha stands at the cusp of transformative growth, with immense potential shown across diverse sectors including agro-based industries, MSMEs, and value-added manufacturing. This interaction reflects our belief in the importance of a united approach, where government, industry, and communities work together to unlock new opportunities and attract fresh investments,” said CII Odisha state council chairman Sunil Gupta.