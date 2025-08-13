CM Majhi directs cops to pull up socks on crime

BHUBANESWAR: Facing intense backlash over the alarming increase in crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed the police to take urgent and strong steps to check crime in all its forms with particular focus on women.
With the spate of self-immolations, suicides and murders of women and girls in several districts after the FM College incident putting the government in a spot, the chief minister took a review of the law and order situation and instructed the police to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.
Emphasising the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women, he directed police officials to ensure effective implementation of the policy and regular monitoring of the situation by seniors to maintain law and order. He called for strengthening patrolling, particularly in school and college areas, to ensure the safety of students.
Data shows decline in crime rate over last year
He also emphasised the need to regulate traffic and take strict measures to prevent the smuggling of narcotics from outside states into Odisha. The meeting highlighted that the state’s law and order situation is largely under control due to the effective measures taken by the police.
An analysis of data from the past 15 years revealed a decline in crime rate in most areas over the last year. The meeting was informed that efforts to rescue missing women and children have been accelerated, as a result of which 8,035 women and 3,306 girls have been rescued over the past one year.
The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the state police in tackling illegal arms trade, sand mining and executing non-bailable warrants. He announced to constitute a special police recruitment board to expedite filling up of vacant positions in the police department.
The meeting was attended by advisor to chief minister Prakash Mishra, advocate general Pitambar Acharya, chief secretary Manoj Ahujha, additional chief secretary, Home, Satyabrata Sahu, DGP YB Khurania, principal secretary to the CM Shashwat Mishra and senior officials of police and Home department.