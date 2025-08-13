CM Majhi directs cops to pull up socks on crime

BHUBANESWAR: Facing intense backlash over the alarming increase in crime against women and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed the police to take urgent and strong steps to check crime in all its forms with particular focus on women.

With the spate of self-immolations, suicides and murders of women and girls in several districts after the FM College incident putting the government in a spot, the chief minister took a review of the law and order situation and instructed the police to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Emphasising the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women, he directed police officials to ensure effective implementation of the policy and regular monitoring of the situation by seniors to maintain law and order. He called for strengthening patrolling, particularly in school and college areas, to ensure the safety of students.