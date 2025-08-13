Data analytics, response system help curb road fatalities in Sundargarh, Keonjhar

ROURKELA: Amid the high road fatalities in Sundargarh and Keonjhar, two key mining districts, Odisha Police has made good use of data analytics and paired it with response mechanism to bring down the numbers. A project piloted in the most accident-prone areas has helped curb fatalities as well as injuries.

As part of the initiative, Koida, K Balang, Lahunipada, Chandiposh, Brahmani Tarang and RN Pali police stations under Rourkela police district and Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur, Bargaon, Sadar and Hemgir police stations under Sundargarh police district have been included in the pilot initiative which was conducted in July.

Six police stations under Keonjhar too are part of it. Police sources informed that accident data for the one month period showed encouraging changes after implementation of the pilot project. According to statistics, Rourkela which had reported 17 fatalities in July 2024 marked a drop to 12 this year.

In Sundargarh, 18 deaths were reported in July 2024 which came down to nine in July 2025. In Keonjhar, the 21 fatalities in July last year fell to eight this time. To understand the accident patterns, the police made use of Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) web application and analysed accident days, exact windows, geographic location as well as associated factors to break down what led to the high number of fatalities.