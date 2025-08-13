Governor intervention sought to fill vacant posts in libraries across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With libraries across departments including educational institutions under School and Mass Education (SME) department grappling with staff shortage, librarian aspirants have submitted memorandum to the Governor seeking his intervention for immediate filling up the vacancies.

The aspirants have also taken up the issue with School and Mass Education (SME) minister Nityananda Gond. “The posts of assistant librarian and other staff posts in libraries across departments including SME and Culture as lying vacant in spite of the fact that they play a major role in facilitating students, teachers and researchers in their academic and research activities,” said Sunil Kumar Mishra, one of the aspirants.

Mishra said at least 110 librarian and assistant librarian posts in government schools that have been upgraded as high schools in the recent years are lying vacant. Assistant librarian posts in libraries of Culture department are also lying vacant.

He said those pursing library courses for making a career in the field are being deprived of job because of the pending recruitment. They said apart from creating job opportunities, filling up these posts will enhance the efficiency of the libraries in the state as well as the support academic and cultural activities and ensure better public access to knowledge resources.