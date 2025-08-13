Maa Chandi temple revamp to be over by March: OBCCL

CUTTACK: The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OBCCL) has informed the Orissa High Court that the ongoing redevelopment of the historic Cuttack Chandi Temple in Cuttack will be completed by March next year. In an affidavit, the company submitted that all permissions and approvals have been secured and construction has reached an advanced stage.

A technical committee comprising heritage and archaeology experts including the former director of ASI ( Bhubaneswar), former superintending archaeologist and superintendent from the directorate of archaeology, Odisha, has been constituted to monitor the work. However, major components like the main temple structure, Chandi Patha, East Dwara (eastern gateway), and Yagyan Mandap are still under construction.

The OBCCL assured the court that skilled artisans are being employed using traditional methods that were historically used in temple construction, ensuring authenticity and architectural integrity while committing to completing all remaining work, including surveillance systems and ancillary infrastructure by March 2026.