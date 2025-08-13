Maa Chandi temple revamp to be over by March: OBCCL

CUTTACK: The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OBCCL) has informed the Orissa High Court that the ongoing redevelopment of the historic Cuttack Chandi Temple in Cuttack will be completed by March next year. In an affidavit, the company submitted that all permissions and approvals have been secured and construction has reached an advanced stage.
A technical committee comprising heritage and archaeology experts including the former director of ASI ( Bhubaneswar), former superintending archaeologist and superintendent from the directorate of archaeology, Odisha, has been constituted to monitor the work. However, major components like the main temple structure, Chandi Patha, East Dwara (eastern gateway), and Yagyan Mandap are still under construction.
The OBCCL assured the court that skilled artisans are being employed using traditional methods that were historically used in temple construction, ensuring authenticity and architectural integrity while committing to completing all remaining work, including surveillance systems and ancillary infrastructure by March 2026.
In response to a PIL filed by city residents Sukanta Mohanty and Debasis Rout, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman reviewed the status of the temple redevelopment project. The petition raised concerns over the safety of the idol during the reconstruction and called for a timebound completion along with submission of a detailed project report by the Endowment department.
The state government had sanctioned Rs 70 crore in 2022 for the integrated development of the temple, focusing on infrastructure improvement, preservation of heritage, and enhanced facilities for devotees. A key feature of the project involves dismantling the existing temple while preserving the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum).
The 11th-century shrine dedicated to Goddess Chandi, the presiding deity of Cuttack, attracts over 25 lakh devotees annually. The court observed that any further instructions regarding the construction must be routed through the technical committee to maintain the temple’s originality. The bench granted liberty to the petitioners and other parties to approach the court if any deviation or delay occured.