Odisha farmers seek roll back of paddy registration norms

BARGARH: Hundreds of farmers from various blocks of the district gheraoed the Bargarh collector’s office on Tuesday demanding immediate withdrawal of the paddy procurement registration norms introduced by the state government for the current kharif season The agitators, under the banner of Jai Kisan Andolan, called for a simple, farmer-friendly process instead of the new system, which they claimed has made registration difficult for a majority of cultivators.

Led by district president Sushil Sahu, the farmers first took out a protest march from Gopal Goshala. They moved through the town raising slogans before assembling at the collectorate gate. Despite repeated calls to receive their memorandum, neither the collector nor any representative came forward, prompting the farmers to force open the gate and enter the collector’s office premises.

The situation was brought under control after additional district magistrate Madhu Chhanda Sahu and senior police officials intervened. Sahu later accepted the memorandum. The agitators claimed that the new norms have created hurdles for farmers, particularly due to a clause requiring lineage records for registration.

In many areas including Bargarh, over 60-70 per cent of farmers hold joint pattas that have not been separated for decades due to lack of land settlement updates. As a result, those without updated records are being denied registration. Quoting official figures, farmer leader Hara Bania said, “Last year, 1,55,617 farmers were registered in Bargarh for paddy procurement.