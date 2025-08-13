Odisha: Ghumura training academy to stop fresh enrolment over funds crunch

BHAWANIPATNA: The Maa Manikeswari Ghumura Training Academy at Bhawanipatna, launched in 2023 as a joint venture of the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Culture Department, has turned defunct.

Once seen as a promising initiative, it is now being criticised as a pre-election gimmick with no funding support coming in. Ghumura is a popular folk and martial dance form of Kalahandi. It is performed to the beats of traditional instruments like Ghumura, Nisan, Ghaguri, Turi, and Jhanja, with dancers moving in intricate formations rooted in traditional choreography.

After establishing a Chhau Dance Training Academy in Mayurbhanj, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi had set up the Ghumura academy in Kalahandi, with plans to later start similar centres for Dhemsa dance in Koraput, Mogal Tamasha in Bhadrak, and Dalkhai in Sambalpur. The academy was designed to provide stipends to trainees, remuneration to gurus, and other holistic support.

The district administration also provided accommodation for regular training and events. The one-year course enrolled 30 students, each receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000. Two Ghumura gurus were engaged at a remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month. The training was intended to run continuously every year, with 30 trainees per batch, aiming to revive Ghumura, enhance choreography and presentation, preserve tradition, and create national and international opportunities for artists, thereby improving their livelihoods.